Remember to be kind to those who help us

Now is the time for all of us to acknowledge the service people all around us. They are out there stocking shelves, ringing up our groceries, serving us food, bagging our fast food and they deserve to be thanked and treated with respect and courtesy. Without them going to their jobs each day, we would really be in trouble. Say hello, say thank you and don't yell at them for things beyond their control.
You have free articles remaining.
We are all in this together and need to treat each other with kindness.
Peggy McSweyn
Shepherd
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!