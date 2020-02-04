Rep. Garcia ignorant of Constitution

I want to nominate State Rep. Rodney Garcia for an award, but I can’t think of an award that would reflect the idiocy of his recent comments. Perhaps the president or Fox News could come up with an appropriate award or at least a medal for his proposal to jail or kill socialists.
Over the years of reading the Constitution and teaching the U.S. Constitution to my students, I never read the part that Garcia said talks about socialists, much less calling for their incarceration and death. Garcia was quoted as calling socialists, “the enemies of the free state.” I am not sure what he means, but it sounds like a quote attributable to Hitler rather than the Constitution.
Lately, President Trump has been referring to Democrats as socialists and condemned their proposed programs as socialistic. I believe that Trump will continue to use these terms over and over right up to the presidential election. Garcia no doubt heard the president and wants to show his support. Trump wants to change socialist programs like Social Security and Medicare. If the democrats object, I hope Garcia will not call for those receiving benefits to be jailed or killed.
Finally, Rep. Garcia says that socialists are moving into Montana, and they are teaching socialism in our schools. I thought I should buy an AR-15 to protect myself from these nefarious people. Then I drove by several schools and searched the mall looking for the socialists, but I couldn’t find any.
Bob Sandler
Billings