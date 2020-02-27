Replace Arntzen, vote Romano

As a Billings public school teacher, I’d like to thank Melissa Romano for taking the time to listen to teachers, administrators, and community members at a roundtable event earlier last week on the state of education funding in our district. Billings schools are in the midst of a funding crisis largely due to the current funding model at the state level that does not address the needs of larger districts in Montana.

Despite Elsie Arntzen, the current state superintendent, living in our district, it seems our concerns are falling on deaf ears. Melissa took the time to listen to our concerns when no one else would, and I know she is committed to fighting for our schools, teachers and children. As the expectation for the person who is Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction to champion for public education in Montana, Romano will do just that. She will be an excellent Superintendent of Public Instruction. I urge my community to vote for her on Nov. 3.