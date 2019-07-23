Re: Pence's visit to migrant housing facility on Texas border last week.
You have destroyed your credibility when in the first paragraph you quote from the Washington Post about "deplorable conditions." Next, you lead into quoting from the Bible. Then it's an attack on Pence because of his professed Christian faith. Is there anything positive that you can pontificate on that Trump has done since election? Do you have any recollection of the "camps" the previous administration established? Your national news pages and opinion/editorial page are really becoming a challenge to read — your paper is becoming a mouth-organ for the Democratic Party.
Clay Cummins
Billings