Republican loses faith in the party

I am a disillusioned Montana Republican.

Our state’s brown-nosed senator has proven again he is unfit to represent our great state. A treacherous, deceitful president who lies as naturally as he breathes and who cozies up to the Russian Putin deserves a lot less than Daines’ blind loyalty.

Anyone, Republican or Democrat, who puts party above all else, particularly the good of our entire country, does not deserve to be in office. President Trump deserved his impeachment and Daines should have stood for what is right.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

I am an 85-year-old native of this great state and I urge my fellow citizens to vote these immoral (fake Christian) characters out of office. Being a Republican used to mean honor and patriotism. It frightens me that right now being a Republican seems to mean blindly swallowing Fox LON (lack of news) while protecting evil at all costs.

Wake up folks, our president, senator and would-be governor have no honor and no patriotism, and loyalty only to each other and their bank accounts.

Lee Fields

Joliet

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0