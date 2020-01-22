I am a former longtime Republican who quit the party when George Bush Jr., started the Iraq war and paid for it with our children's credit card. I would quit the party again had I not already done so. Why? Because Republicans in my day considered Russia an enemy; President Donald Trump and his enablers who fight against impeachment and removal obviously do not.
Ukraine is an ally that has been invaded by Russia. To help Ukraine deter Putin's aggression, Congress approved $391 million in critical military aid in December 2018, expecting it to be released early in 2019.
Trump withheld aid to Ukraine for more than eight months in direct violation of the Impoundment Control Act. His actions suggest he would continue to withhold these funds if the whistleblower had not made Congress aware of Trump's actions.
Much of the military aid was to be used to purchase American-made anti-tank missiles. America's strategic interest is served by making such weapons available to Ukrainians to assist them in maintaining their independence from Russia. This makes sense because Ukraine serves as a buffer between Russia and our NATO allies who are also concerned about Putin's aggression.
You have free articles remaining.
It is confusing why Republican politicians have enabled Trump to do an about-face on our country's long-standing policy of countering Russian aggression. Somehow, some way, Trump has found a way to make cowards of them all.
If you don't like what Trump has done, tell Sen. Steve Daines. It won't do any good, but tell him anyway.
Bob Balhiser
Helena