When Rep. Greg Gianforte announced his run for governor back in June 2019, the worst kept political secret was finally made public. The man Montana elected to serve in the House of Representatives abdicated his responsibility to pursue his decades-long ambition to become governor.
Conservatives across the state lamented his entrance into the overcrowded governor’s race knowing his entrance doomed Montana’s lone House seat to be lost and a contentious Republican primary for governor was on the horizon. Many conservative political leaders entreated Gianforte to step aside the governor’s race for the benefit of Montana and instead hold the House seat for Republicans. Unfortunately, Gianforte’s personal ambition superseded the needs of Montana.
It appears that Gianforte never truly wanted to serve in the House. He ran for the position to elevate his political brand and accumulate some political capital. His quick exodus from the House seat to run for governor exposed his clear intention: the governor’s seat was always his prize.
Various Republican candidates exited the race following Gianforte’s entrance. Only two others remain: a centrist Republican, Tim Fox, and a true Montana conservative, Dr. Al Olszewski.
For conservatives, the candidate of choice is clear. Dr. Olszewski is a life-long Montanan, Air Force Veteran, medical clinic founder and co-owner, and an experienced state legislator. Olszewski understands Montana government having served within it for several years. Olszewski understands the needs of Montanans having lived his entire life in the state.
Harry Solomon
Bigfork