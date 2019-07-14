There are 535 members of Congress who have been vetted and elected by their constituents. The president of the United States is one person who Congress cannot manage, rendering our "representation" impotent while this fellow continues to wreak mayhem.
Granted, occasionally there are a few glimmers of hope — a feeble flicker that cannot catch and create a semblance of effective governance. If the American people are to restore the kind of government that is effective and respected in the world (and at home), they are going to have to pay attention to the kind of people wishing to be elected in 2020 and to require those continuing in office to become effective in their representation.
Brian Roat
Laurel