July 4th celebrates the Declaration of Independence. Our history is complex, genocide of a native population, European domination, revolution, slavery, numerous wars, economic expansion and downturns. Throughout, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights framed this experiment in self-government, now in jeopardy, victimized by greed, commercialization, fear, racial disharmony, hyper partisanship, divisive populism, attacks on democratic institutions and democracy itself, touting government by an all knowing, all powerful executive, a complacent Congress corrupted by monetary influence.
Policies favored by large majorities, combating climate change, campaign finance reform, sensible gun regulation, comprehensive immigration reform, health insurance reform, breakup of monopolistic corporations, net neutrality, Equal Rights amendment, are not legislated.
The system has long been rigged, our democratic principles often under assault, effectively an oligarchy of big business and the very wealthy. The evidence is convincing; no real wage growth for working people in decades, increasingly obscene disparity of income and wealth, a rush to privatization, mega-corporate media and campaigns of misinformation, supercharged by the Citizens United decision. Freedom and capitalism go hand in hand, create the genesis for innovation and prosperity, but the market doesn’t effectively value an educated populace, stable government and legal system, infrastructure, regulations to protect health and safety.
Heeding President Dwight Eisenhower’s warning of the military industrial complex, we should begin a new revolution to form a more perfect union that severely restricts money in politics and empowers individuals over entrenched wealth and big business.
Thomas Romine
Billings