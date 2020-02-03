Retirement is up to the individual

James Holbrook said we had the right to retire with dignity and he referenced the Butch Lewis Act of 2019 (The Billings Gazette, Dec. 29, 2019). Where did this new right come from?
The Declaration of Independence, The Constitution and the Bill of Rights actually tell us what our rights are. I didn’t see the right to retire with dignity.
If you have underfunded your pensions or overstated the return on your invested dollars then that is your responsibility to pony up the money to make them solvent, not mine.
Benjamin Franklin stated to one who asked what kind of government have you given us? “A Republic if you can keep it.”
The question today is can we keep it? Our founders carefully crafted a government where the people were given maximum liberty with maximum responsibility. It seems nowadays people wish to have no responsibilities. That doesn’t work with our current form of government. Benjamin Franklin also stated, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little security deserve neither liberty nor security.” I work in government, be careful what you ask government to do. Governments are all too willing to assist. Assistance eventually will lead to our servitude, to that government.
Government has no means to bail out car manufacturers or union pensions unless first it takes the money from one citizen and then gives it to another. Unions should fund their own retirements. Don’t ask me or leave me on the hook for their retirement. Thank you for your consideration.
Dennis Teske
Prairie County commissioner
Terry