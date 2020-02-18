Rich deserve their wealth

Microsoft is presently a trillion dollar company, employs 148,000 people, starting engineers at $91,500, and pays health care, retirement and stock share programs. If you passed up the motorcycle, vacation, ATV, etc. in 1986 and spent $2,100 on 100 shares of stock (Gates risked everything he had) you would now own 28,800 shares (stock splits) worth $5.18 million today. None of this wealth existed before Microsoft; so Gates (Allen and others) the billionaire, did not get that way depriving the ordinary person of anything, indeed, the opposite is true in spades. His vast wealth is a trickle compared to the wealth he has created for others. Ironically, the biggest single beneficiary has been government where taxes on employees, large and small businesses, products and capital gains etc. are incalculable.