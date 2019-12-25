For over 51 years, the Rimrock team has had the privilege of providing the Billings area and the region with life-changing treatment for addiction and mental illness. As 2019 comes to an end, we want to thank Billings and the surrounding communities for your generous support. Through our many successful outreach events, including the Fifth Annual Pump N Run for Recovery and the Second Annual Symposium, we were able to provide education about addiction and mental illness as well about the services we offer. Our goal is to continue to be the expert resource in our region in all areas of substance use disorder and mental illness treatment.
Rimrock’s exceptional treatment team offers a full continuum of addiction treatment and co-occurring mental illness including inpatient residential, outpatient and long-term residential for adults, pregnant mothers to be, and mothers with children. In addition, we offer counseling services for mental health issues not related to addictions. We also are an integral part of the treatment courts here in Yellowstone County (SilverLeaf Treatment Center).
In 2020, we will continue our mission to create opportunity for those impacted by the chaos of addiction and mental illness through innovative, compassionate and life-changing care. We couldn’t provide these services without the support of this amazing community. Because of the steadfast support of our board of directors, our employees, the participants in our events, and the patient referrals, Rimrock is successful. We are thankful for the trust our community has granted us. We wish you a wonderful holiday season.
Lenette Kosovich
CEO
Billings