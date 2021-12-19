 Skip to main content
Rimrock Opera Foundation sings community's praises

The Rimrock Opera Foundation board of directors volunteers their time to produce opera in Billings. We depend upon donations from community, individual and corporate sponsors. On behalf of the board, we would like to express our sincerest appreciation to our donors and supporters.

The passion that radiates throughout our company is evident with each opera that we produce, most recently, “Pagliacci” in October 2021. Opera is about music, drama and voices. The professionally trained and salaried lead performers bring their characters to life through acting and singing. And what amazing voices they have; even without amplification their singing fills entire auditoriums. Let opera take you away, during an upcoming performance, to another time.

Rimrock Opera has produced grand opera since 1999 and depends on a team of local, dedicated individuals who work for the production group and volunteer in every aspect of our company.

Next season, we are producing "Carmen’s Tragedy" in October 2022 and "Salome" in April 2023. Come and enjoy opera at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts. Behind the scenes, many of our volunteers spend countless hours working toward the goal of producing fine opera. Rimrock Opera Foundation is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible.

Visit our website at www.rimrockopera.org or find Rimrock Opera Foundation on Facebook.

Steven Butler

Rimrock Opera Foundation treasurer

 

