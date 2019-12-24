Rimrock Opera Foundation board of directors volunteers their time to raise funds to produce opera in Billings. We depend upon donations from community, individual and corporate sponsors.
On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to express our sincerest appreciation. The passion that radiates throughout our company is evident with each production that we produce, most recently, “Blodwen.” Opera is about music, drama and voices. The professionally trained and salaried lead performers bring their characters to life through acting and singing. And what amazing voices they have; even without amplification their singing fills entire auditoriums. Let opera take you away, during an upcoming performance, to another time.
Rimrock Opera has produced grand opera since 1999 and depends on a team of local, dedicated individuals that perform in the orchestra, sing in the opera chorus, work for the production group and volunteer in every aspect of our company. Most of the orchestra members also perform regionally; many are local music teachers. Some chorus members perform in other local groups; some are local area students. The orchestra and chorus are your friends, teachers and family members. Behind the scenes, many of our volunteers spend countless hours working toward the goal of producing fine opera. Rimrock Opera Foundation is a qualified 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible.
Lucinda Butler
President, Rimrock Opera Foundation
Billings