Rimrock staff and community support helps change lives

The holiday season is always an excellent time to reflect on all of the blessings of the past year. The team at Rimrock would like to thank our incredible community for your support of our mission of creating opportunities for those impacted by addiction and mental illness through innovative, compassionate and life changing care.

This year we were able to assist over 1,700 patients in their journey to overcome substance abuse and address their mental health needs. Each of these patients are our neighbors, our families, our friends. We are in awe of their bravery as they faced their addiction head on and so proud of our team for providing the compassionate care each needed to put their lives on a new path. Thank you for trusting us with your care and the care of your friends and loved ones.

For the first time in our 53 years of serving our region, we embarked on a capital campaign to start the process of building a new 5-acre campus in Billings. This campus will allow us to increase access to needed services and improve our facilities as we address the changing landscape of addiction and mental health care. As we had hoped this community stepped up in a big way and provided resources for us to make this dream a reality.

Thank you does not seem enough to express our gratitude for the support and kindness we receive every day. We are so blessed to call Billings our home.

Lenette Kosovich, CEO

Rimrock Foundation