Much uncertainty surrounds health care in America. Policies at the federal and state levels change every year. Despite that uncertainty, a health care bright spot holds steady — the Community Health Center network.
RiverStone Health Clinic, with sites in Billings, Bridger, Joliet, Worden and two school-based clinics at Orchard Elementary and Medicine Crow Middle Schools, is a part of a national network that is the family doctor to more than 28 million Americans. One in every 10 Montanans receives their care at a community health center like ours.
We save money and countless lives because we don’t just prevent illness, we address the factors that cause poor health, such as homelessness, substance use, mental illness, poor nutrition, stress and unemployment. We are innovators in whole-person care, always working to make health care simple and approachable.
Health centers are on the front lines dealing with complex issues: substance use disorders, low birth weight babies, hypertension and obesity — health conditions that, if left unchecked, can lead to costly treatment in hospital emergency rooms.
Health centers have enjoyed decades-long bipartisan Congressional support (including all of Montana’s federal elected leaders) and local collaboration. No matter who you are, insured or not, you can get affordable comprehensive primary care when you walk through our doors. To find out more about what we do, visit RiverStone Health Clinic during National Health Center Week (Aug. 4-10). We would love to meet you and help you meet your health care goals.
Tom Singer, board chair
RiverStone Health Clinic
Billings