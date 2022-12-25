RiverStone Health gets great support

On behalf of RiverStone Health Foundation, I thank our generous donors and volunteers for their strong support throughout 2022.

Because of you, our annual RiverStone Health Hospice Golf Tournament at Laurel Golf Club was a great success.

Because of you, more than 200 people participated in the annual Scrub Run to benefit RiverStone Reads, a program that provides a new book for every child who visits RiverStone Health.

Because of you, our Healthcare for the Homeless program was able to host a health fair and breakfast in South Park for anyone who was hungry in August and to present the annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day vigil on Dec. 21 on the county courthouse lawn.

Because of you, our 32nd Annual Hospice Tree of Lights honored the memory of more than 500 loved ones who have passed, and provided resources to help families who will be needing end-of-life care for their loved ones.

Because of your donations of time and money, RiverStone Health can deliver more of the healthcare, public health and education services that our community needs.

Your support is deeply appreciated. By volunteering and donating to RiverStone Health Foundation, you are helping your neighbors throughout Yellowstone County.

Barbara Schneeman

Executive Director

RiverStone Health Foundation