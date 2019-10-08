On Sept. 28, Yellowstone River Parks Association was fortunate enough to have approximately 30 Rocky Mountain College freshman volunteers spend more than three hours in the rain, wind and cold building several hundred feet of limestone trails, planting numerous trees and shrubs, plus sandbagging around our fishing dock at Joel's Pond.
YRPA owns approximately 18 acres behind Scheels at Joel's Pond at Shiloh Crossing. We began developing this site several years ago and continue to add amenities each year as donations allow.
If it were not volunteers in our community, YRPA could not provide an amazing fishing pond to our community. These RMC students were absolutely amazing and all of us at YRPA want them to know how much we appreciate their support — thank you!
Darryl S. Wilson
Billings