After driving the new route between Rockvale and Laurel, it amazes me that this project was abandoned in its current state. Several changes from single to divided lanes seem to invite disaster somewhere down the road. The concept of bypassing the old route, with it’s multitude of intersections and driveways, was sound, but leaving the new road unfinished is objectionable.
It seems the staff of our local newspaper might be interested in investigating what really happened with this project. If, that is, they can take a break from bashing everything Trump and GOP. But, analyzing the content of The Gazette’s editorial drift, this seems pretty unlikely. They may want to consider a name change from The Billings Gazette to The Bias Gazette.
Rod Ming
Red Lodge