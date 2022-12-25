 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Billings Gazette is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who is sponsoring 1,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Rocky Mountain College is on a quest for excellence

  • 0

We have much to be thankful for and much to celebrate, not only as a college but as a community. We share these successes with you, but, achievements aside, we still have work to do as we position the college for a strong and sustainable future.

As always, we will pursue excellence in all aspects of our mission, and we look forward to growing with our community and stakeholders. Your generosity ensures that Rocky Mountain College can continue to educate and serve our students and provide an outstanding educational experience. We are humbled to be your community partner.

From our family to yours, Rocky Mountain College wishes you a Merry Christmas and a safe and joyful holiday season.

From a grateful college,

Dr. Bob Wilmouth

President

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News