Rocky Mountain College is on a quest for excellence

We have much to be thankful for and much to celebrate, not only as a college but as a community. We share these successes with you, but, achievements aside, we still have work to do as we position the college for a strong and sustainable future.

As always, we will pursue excellence in all aspects of our mission, and we look forward to growing with our community and stakeholders. Your generosity ensures that Rocky Mountain College can continue to educate and serve our students and provide an outstanding educational experience. We are humbled to be your community partner.

From our family to yours, Rocky Mountain College wishes you a Merry Christmas and a safe and joyful holiday season.

From a grateful college,

Dr. Bob Wilmouth

President