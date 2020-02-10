Romney shows courage, Daines doesn't

Utah Senator Mitt Romney showed undeniable courage in voting to impeach and remove President Donald Trump, who abused his office by withholding allocated military assistance to Ukraine until their leader announced a trumped-up investigation into his 2020 political opponent Joe Biden.

A secondary benefit, from Trump’s point of view, was that weakening Ukraine helped his friend Vladimir Putin, whose army was and still is invading this country from the east.

Despite the case against Trump having been proven beyond any doubt, a fact acknowledged by even some Republicans, Montana Senator Steve Daines showed no such courage. Afraid to anger Trump, he voted to acquit him.

It’s this simple. Utah has a Republican senator with a moral and ethical backbone. Montana’s Republican senator is spineless.

And he’s up for re-election this year.

Richard Turner

Dillon

