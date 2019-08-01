Of the many (20 at last count) candidates running for Billings City Council, one has the in-depth knowledge of local city government necessary to make informed decisions without the usual steep training curve. That candidate is Jim Ronquillo, candidate in Ward 1.
I represented Ward 1 for eight years and found it to be an extremely active, diverse and complicated ward covering the downtown business district, North Park, South Park, Terry Park and a portion of the Heights. I had just retired when I began my first term on the council and realized early on that to meet the concerns and needs of the ward's constituents and businesses, I would need to dedicate as much time as a conventional work week — it was a full time job, sometimes more. Following my tenure, Ronquillo competed for my vacant seat and won. He had just retired from MDU’s Billings office after 30-plus years and was well aware that in winning Ward 1's seat, it would absorb a majority of his time. For eight years, he did an outstanding job.
When he became eligible to run for his old seat, and knowing Ronquillo's background and commitment to the folks of Ward 1 — he has lived and worked in the ward most of his life and continues his interest and involvement in local neighborhood and city activities — Jim was encouraged to run again. With his excellent track record of representing the City of Billings and Ward 1, a vote for Jim Ronquillo just makes good sense.
Shirley Girard McDermott
Billings