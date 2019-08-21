Adolph Hitler was a strong proponent and supporter of it, Crazy Bernie and Hillary Clinton just about adore it and even Rush Limbaugh mentions it positively many times. However our founders were not really enamored with it and actually rebelled against ones passed by the English Parliament and promulgated by King George. Of course I am talking about the rule of law.
Our founders were very cognizant of the reason why the Roman Republic, a democracy morphed into the Roman Empire, a dictatorship. This happened when voters in the Roman Republic passed laws that resulted in the Republic becoming a dictatorship. For this reason our founders were mistrustful and even fearful of a pure democracy. This is one reason that the rule of law cannot be found in the Constitution. Some will say that the due process of law means the rule of law. Actually the law in this clause referred to the law as it was when the Bill of Rights was written and not what it could be changed to by the legislative process. If the rule of law was found in the Constitution there would not have to be a procedure to amend the Constitution which there is actually found in the Constitution. To change the Constitution with a rule of law found in it, we just have to change the law and not amend the Constitution.
The function of our Constitution, especially the Bill of Rights, is to protect the inalienable rights that were granted to us by our Creator and not just given to us through the legislative process controlled by men. Remember that people like Crazy Bernie and Hillary Clinton never mention our Constitutional Republic but always mention our wonderful democracy. The people who are meant to determine whether a law is fair and just are not found in the judicial branch of government but are found in the Sixth Amendment and described as an "impartial jury."
Dr. W. David Herbert
Billings