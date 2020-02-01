Salvation Army offers thanks

The Salvation Army gathered for a Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon on Jan. 18, at the Elks Lodge.

This event was an occasion for The Salvation Army to say thank you to over 2,500 volunteers who help with programs every year. This includes Advisory Board members, Community Table meal program drivers and helpers, sandwich makers, bell ringers, Dress-A-Child helpers, toy donors, toy sorters, interns, school supplies sorters, receptionists, youth workers and so many others.

When the wonderful people in our community volunteer their time, the money that is donated to The Salvation Army can go directly to serving those in the most need.

The Salvation Army would like to give a special thanks to the many students, businesses, local churches, organizations and individuals who help us do the most good to help those in the most need by donating time and resources.

The Salvation Army thanks the Billings community and surrounding areas for its support for going on 124 years.

Lt. Felecia Pederson

The Salvation Army

Billings

