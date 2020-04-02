Sanders is not what he seems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bernie Sanders knowingly benefited from Russia’s involvement in supporting his campaign for over a month, yet he said nothing. He only rejected Russia’s interference after The Washington Post revealed it. He seemed equally upset with The Post as he did with Putin.

Bernie, the Independent, complains about the Democratic Party rules and the super delegates. Only Democrats should be allowed to run in the Democratic party. Bernie does nothing for the down ticket. He and Trump share the same personality trait. If it benefits them, it is fair. If it does not benefit them, it is unjust.

Bernie, the millionaire who owns three houses, loudly voices, “The rich don’t pay their fair share in taxes.” He has been in Congress for over 30 years where they make tax laws. If he can’t convince fellow congressmen to pass fair tax laws, call them out! Don't call out the rich and corporations when you and your fellow congressmen make the tax laws. But, then again Bernie, the millionaire benefits from President Trump’s tax cuts.

Carolyn Triebel

San Diego

