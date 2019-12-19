The Gazette has made no pretense to impartial coverage of energy-related topics, but the editorial cartoons of Dec. 15 were the most offensive, bigoted items I’ve yet seen.
Many may disdain my words, because I live in Colstrip. Bear in mind that growing up in a liberal home and attending UM predisposed a distaste for coal and Colstrip. When hired to teach there, I intended a brief stay before moving to greener pastures.
Surprisingly I discovered a town with blue skies and green spaces. I met people from many places who created a safe, caring community. I learned of pollution controls, award-winning reclamation, and the mechanics of generation and the power grid.
Upon joining MEIC I discovered that the supposedly informational group actually distributed misinformation in its newsletter. Sadly, spokespersons from MEIC continue to dominate media coverage of energy topics without verification of their statements.
We all deserve unbiased information about Montana’s power grid, 24/7 availability rates, energy sources dispensable in extreme weather, and consumer costs of green energy once government subsidies expire. Inadequate power supplies, increased energy costs, and brown-outs concern many from energy-producing communities. Rather than demonizing coal, consider developing clean-coal technologies and phasing-in green energy sources on a schedule that guarantees continued affordable, reliable energy.
Colstrip residents face loss of jobs, ownership of homes with little resale value, and potential relocation. So thanks to The Gazette for the editorial twist of the knife at their expense. Merry Christmas to you, too!
Deb Peters
Colstrip