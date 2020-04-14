Say 'thanks' to all the front-line workers

I'm so appreciative of the many frontline workers who are helping our country get through this crisis.

Please make a special point to thank the medical workers, store clerks stocking shelves, truck drivers delivering items for the shelves, postal workers and all other essential workers. A policeman friend who was exposed to the virus while on duty now sleeps in this camper to help ensure his family is safe from this terrible disease. Please say thanks to these and other special people.