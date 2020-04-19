Schaefer joins A&E Design

Sara Schaefer recently joined A&E Design as an interior designer.
She holds an associate’s degree from Montana State University, and a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Bellevue College. Schaefer has extensive knowledge of materials and furnishings, as well as color consultation.
A&E Design is an established design firm with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, and Seattle.
