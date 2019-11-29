On Nov. 15 I had the misfortune to witness a true kangaroo court orchestrated by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. His star witness showed the true nature of the “Washington swamp.” She is a classic example of the government trough. The trough is where Republicans and Dems are in office too long for the public good. This group of politicians are in D.C. for their own good, not for you and me.
I go back to Schiff who is running this inquisition much like old Roy Bean, “The Law West of the Pecos” — it’s my way, or else.
This in not American justice. I rest my case.
Frank Dahl
Billings