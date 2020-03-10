Schumer should be kicked out

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who was just here in Montana, stood in front of a large crowd of people by the U.S. Supreme Court and threatened two U.S. Supreme Court Justices.

Schumer should now be censured or expelled and both Montana Senators Tester and Daines should be initiating the discipline proceedings. Even Chief Justice Roberts came out and chastised Schumer.

Now a good question for Steve Bullock would be, "Does he agree with Senator Schumer's threats, and if so, why in the world should any Montanan vote for Bullock?"

Gary K. Carlson

Corvallis

