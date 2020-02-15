SD2 students need librarians

In my opinion, the school board should not cut out librarian positions in School District 2. Going to the library is important to me, and I'm sure other people feel the same way. My librarians, Ms. Hoyt and Ms. Haesemeyer, are friendly and helpful. They do lots of fun activities such as our school's Book Club, and a fun reading game called Readopoly. I love going to the library because I get to read and enjoy new books. I also get to meet new friends. By cutting the librarian positions, you are keeping kids from being able to enjoy books. My librarians make me feel welcomed and safe at Castle Rock. They get to know you, and it makes you feel special and wanted.