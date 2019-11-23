A good representative in Congress responds to concerns quickly and effectively!
Recently I had a problem tangentially related to Wilmot Collins' campaign. Regular channels were not much help. The Collins campaign cut through the red tape and solved the problem immediately.
I endorse Wilmot Collins for U.S. Senate. He will listen and represent all Montanans in Washington, D.C.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Karl Schmiedeskamp
Billings