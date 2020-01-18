Steve Daines recently claimed that House Democrats "rushed through a rigged process" with regards to President Trump's impeachment, but he now wants "action soon" in the Senate.
Since Republicans were involved in the process, and since Trump and his lawyers were invited to testify while he ordered his administration to ignore their subpoenas, and with the testimony given being under oath, the process was hardly rigged. The impeachment was methodical, and had the Democrats ignored the information that they were provided, they would have been derelict in their constitutional duty. Now that the trial is in the Republican-controlled Senate, I would think that Trump, who claims to have been treated unfairly by the Democrats, would be eager to testify to his innocence, put the Democrats in their place, and remove the stigma of being impeached. I also think that he would want all those minions he ordered to ignore their subpoenas to come forth as witnesses for his defense. This would be the perfect way for Trump to prove true the claim that he is "the most transparent president of all time," and that his administration has "achieved championship-level transparency.”
I suspect that Daines, like the other Republicans, does not want witnesses or documents presented in the Senate trial out of concern that any further testimony will only validate that Trump is guilty as charged. This along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stating that he will not be an impartial juror, makes it appear that it is in the Senate where the process proves to be rigged.
Dean Klarich
Billings