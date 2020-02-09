Senate is now dismantled

As the shameful white-wash of President Donald Trump’s extortion racket concluded this week, Mitch McConnell and the GOP completed their dismantlement of the U.S. Senate as the “World’s Greatest Deliberative Body.” The Senate is now just another den of partisan hacks, whose only currency is raw political power, untroubled by quaint notions of truth, justice or democracy. Only one Republican senator decided that he could no longer ignore the obvious.

In the process of this farce, we are asked to accept arguments that, prior to January 2017, would have been rejected as absurd, especially if they had been offered in defense of a Democratic president. First there is the Barr Doctrine, which states that no president can be investigated unless he wants to be. Can Mr. Barr give us an example of such a president? Maybe one who has nothing to hide? Then there is the Dershowitz Corollary, which holds that a president may do anything to facilitate his re-election if he thinks it is in the national interest. Can Professor Dershowitz think of a president who didn’t think his reelection was in the national interest?