As AARP’s state president in Montana, I get to focus on legislation that effects people 50 and over in our state. This year our Government Affairs people in Montana and nationally are focused on a program we call Stop the Greed. It is aimed at reducing the cost of prescription drugs in this country.
For decades, Big PhRMA has raised prescription drug prices with impunity. In Montana the average annual cost of brand name prescription drugs increased 57.8% between 2012 and 2017, while the annual income for Montanans increased by 9.8%. For too long, drug companies have been price gouging seniors and hardworking Americans.
That’s why the U.S. Senate needs to pass the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act when it returns from August recess. The legislation will protect seniors with the highest drug costs and crack down on how much Medicare pays for drugs, saving taxpayers $100 billion.
In July, Sen. Steve Daines was one of 19 Senators (five Republicans and 14 Democrats) who took a stand against big-PhRMA by voting for this bipartisan bill in the Senate Finance Committee. He should be thanked and encouraged to continue his work to lower prescription drug prices for Montanans.
While there is reason to be hopeful that legislation to reduce drug prices will pass the full Senate, hope is not enough. Too much is at stake. Congress needs to act now to stop Rx greed. It’s important to contact your members of congress and encourage them pass this important bill.
Alex Ward
Billings