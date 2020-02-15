Sens. Romney, Jones vote courageously

The U.S. Constitution requires senators sitting at an impeachment trial to take an oath distinct from the one all members of Congress must take (Article I, Section 3, Clause 6.) This practice requires all senators to do impartial justice according to the Constitution. The Senate originally adopted this oath before proceedings in the very first impeachment, that of Senator William Blount in 1798, and it has remained largely unchanged since.
It’s hard to fathom that the framers of the Constitution were so naive as to believe that any senator could truly be impartial. Rather, I believe that the founders, while trying to establish “a perfect Union,” must have felt that they should put forward their most idealistic aspirations rather than the fallibility of human character.
Precisely because an impeachment is rooted in politics and impartiality in the Senate is more a utopia than reality, Republican Mitt Romney’s and Democrat Doug Jones’ votes to convict President Donald Trump are so remarkable. They are remarkable because these two senators stood valiantly for truth and justice in spite of imminent danger to their careers. Romney has risked alienation by his party, and Jones has risked his re-election in Alabama. These two courageous senators, along with 46 other senators, made the right decision. The problem is that, unfortunately, Trump has not learned the necessary lesson out of that experience; that must be changed in November.
Uri Barnea
Billings