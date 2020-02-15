Sens. Romney, Jones vote courageously

The U.S. Constitution requires senators sitting at an impeachment trial to take an oath distinct from the one all members of Congress must take (Article I, Section 3, Clause 6.) This practice requires all senators to do impartial justice according to the Constitution. The Senate originally adopted this oath before proceedings in the very first impeachment, that of Senator William Blount in 1798, and it has remained largely unchanged since.

It’s hard to fathom that the framers of the Constitution were so naive as to believe that any senator could truly be impartial. Rather, I believe that the founders, while trying to establish “a perfect Union,” must have felt that they should put forward their most idealistic aspirations rather than the fallibility of human character.

