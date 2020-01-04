On Dec. 27, the Montenegrin government passed a law undermining religious freedom and discriminating against Serbs.
This is an important issue to many Montanans, especially in Butte, Anaconda, and surrounding areas. There is a large community of Serbian-Americans who have long lived here — the second oldest Serbian Orthodox Church community in all America is in Butte.
This new law mandates that any religious community in Montenegro be headquartered there and cannot extend outside its borders (Article 11). This article clearly targets the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC), which is headquartered in Serbia but whose monasteries and churches have existed in Montenegro dating back to the middle ages.
Article 16 says that no religious community may have in its name “an official name of another country or its emblems.” This too is aimed directly at the SOC.
Article 24 of the law in effect authorizes Montenegro to forcefully seize up to 700 different SOC churches and monasteries, which would violate private property rights and constitute egregious discrimination against an ethno-religious group.
Montenegro's actions go against American values and ought to be condemned by the U.S. government. I implore those who value religious freedom to write your members of Congress and demand action.
Kal Munis,
Philipsburg