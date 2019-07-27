The Billings Gazette's editorial calling Sen. Steve Daines a sycophant is 100 percent right on! I was shocked and disgusted by Sen. Daines’ phony response to a neo-fascist president's rant about elected representatives. Four American women legislators who are non-white and disagree with Donald Trump. He is a racist, bigoted, admitted assaulter of women and admirer of Putin. The Republican Party no longer represents mainstream America, and has abdicated the ability to speak out on any issue of family values or morality. This president makes up accusations and lies to distract from his own corrupt and immoral behavior. Trump has lied in excess of 11,000 times since becoming president, and where was your outrage when he bragged about assaulting women, paid off a porn star, threatens journalists and praises Putin? Sen. Daines, you are a hypocrite as is the rest of the scared, spineless Republican legislators who follow in lock-step, (as did Nazi Germany), because you do not have the strength of character to speak truth to power. Shame on you, Senator Daines!
Valerie McMurtry
Billings