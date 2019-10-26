The saying that “all politics is local” could not be more true than Billings' own city council election. The candidate forum held at the library last week clarified for me who is best prepared to sit on city council. Kendra Shaw, Ward 1; Randy Heinz, Ward 2; and Carmelita Dominguez, Ward 4, were all prepared, informed and stood out from the rest in their ability to articulate their vision for Billings' future. They were honest, forthright and believe that Billings should be a safe and welcoming community for all who live here. Billings will move forward, not backward, with these three outstanding city council members.
Valerie McMurtry
Billings