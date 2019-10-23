Sitting on the City Council is hard work. It’s work that is critical to ensuring Billings is taking care of business today and planning for what happens years down the road. Our council members only earn $600 a month, but they have a full-time job caring for our city. We need smart, forward-thinking, caring, committed leaders on our council and I’m excited that Kendra Shaw is running for the council in Ward 1.
Kendra is just the sort of person we need on the council. She cares deeply about our community and she has the drive to understand the nuts and bolts of how the city is administrated. We need council members who can understand complex problems such as our city’s drug crisis, and who can think creatively about complicated projects like One Big Sky Center.
Out city needs leadership that will help Billings prepare for more than just the next mill levy vote or budget cycle. We need leaders who are committed to thinking past the next council meeting to make decisions about where Billings needs to be 20 years from now.
Kendra has both the understanding of the critical issues facing our city and the commitment necessary to fix them. She is a mom, a working professional, and a proud believer that Billings is a fantastic city that can be even better than it is today. We need progress. For me, she checks all the boxes. She’s got my vote and I hope she’ll get yours too!
Anne Costilla
Billings