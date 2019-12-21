In the Dec. 14 Billings Gazette, I counted 42 ads with puppies for sale. That adds up to a lot of puppies to be absorbed into our area. While I'm sure that some of these sellers are reputable breeders, I'm also sure that some of them are not, and from the ads it's impossible to tell which are which. Disreputable people over-breed their animals and raise them in sketchy situations in order to maximize their profits. What happens to the pups who don't get purchased? Do many of them end up in shelters or even worse, are they dumped?
Please check beforehand to make sure the sellers are responsible dog people. As an alternative, I encourage people to check out animal rescue sites and animal shelters if they want a dog. Purebred dogs can be found, but there are always mixed breeds who would love to be someone's pet.
Our family has had many dogs over the years, and most have been mutts, but all have been loving and loyal family members. A pedigree isn't required for a dog to be lovable — all that's needed is someone who cares.
Susan Lyons
Billings