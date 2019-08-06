The District 37 includes Pioneer and Shepherd. Shepherd folks use K-12. Pioneer uses 6-12. Most of the bond renovation and construction are 6-12 yet the Pioneer property tax debt is $3.9 million and the Shepherd property tax debt is all $11.9 million. Good deal for Pioneer, not so good for Shepherd.
Shepherd School needs work and lots of it, yet two times the bonds have failed. The approach in both bonds has been to fix things, add a beautiful glass front second floor, replace the very nice cardio room with a new building, build an oversize lunchroom/gym spending millions after fixing what is needed. Installation of fire sprinklers in the old school removed. The third attempt to be voted on in September takes the same approach. The remodeling and building of the much needed educational space are there, but, the unneeded cardio/weight building, glass front second floor and the oversized, oversized lunchroom/gym are still included and the critical sprinkler fire protection in the old school is eliminated. Millions spent on unnecessary space. Money for fire sprinklers removed. Things to consider when folks vote.
Vic Feuerstein
Shepherd