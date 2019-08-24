The new Shepherd School Bond still doesn’t address issues in Shepherd Schools.
According to the legal notices placed in The Billings Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019, the new school bond is $11,900,000, with $7,950,000 on Shepherd Elementary taxpayers, and $3,950,000 on high school taxpayers (Pioneer District taxpayers pay only the Shepherd High School bond). This reduces the burden on the Pioneer School District Taxpayers, and puts a greater burden (19% more) on Shepherd residents. Superintendent Scott Carter conveniently lives in the Pioneer School District.
Shepherd hasn’t charged out of district students tuition to attend Shepherd Schools for several years. Shepherd typically has approximately 100 out of district students per year. That’s one out of every 8 students. (See Shepherd School Board minutes, May 2019.) Shepherd taxpayers are footing the bill for approximately $1,100 per out-of-district student (“OPI Montana.gov Understanding School Finance and Budgets”).
Fire protection in the elementary is still not included in the budget for the new bond. Imagine the chaos that ensues when the building fills with smoke and toxic fumes, while more than 300 people under age 10 are vacating the building. Fire drills do not address limited sight or panic that is sure to result in a real life emergency.
Shepherd needs to replace the ill-fated and unmaintained kindergarten, the small lunchroom and kitchen facilities, the high school science rooms, and update security measures. They need to focus more on basic education necessities, and less on athletics.
Carol Reimann
Shepherd