Following reading an Oct. 9 letter to the editor, I felt that perhaps I was living in an alternate universe. Pointedly, there was a lady suggesting that if Democrats won the election for president in 2020, we would lose our Judeo-Christian values that Trump has given us. I was really shocked. I mean, is it Christian to grab women by their privates, to lie, cheat and abandon our allies fighting for their lives? Is it Christian to court foreign countries to interfere in our elections?
I remember an old ‘Nam quote when trying to decide who was the enemy, “Kill them all and let God sort them out.” It was a very callous thing to say about human life, but it fit the time and the situation. Perhaps an equally callous thing to say about Christians today would be, “Let them all live and die so that God can sort them out.”
I don't see how anything can be done educationally or faithfully to save our country, so write what you want and think what you want. It is still a free country for the moment. This rankles an old soldier who has sacrificed and has seen other sacrifice and die for the ideas that is our country.
Morris W. Hall
Billings