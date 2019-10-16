We have Senator Jeff Flake stating, "We must stop pretending that the degradation of our politics and the conduct of some in our executive branch are normal. They are not normal. Reckless, outrageous, and undignified behavior has become excused and countenanced as 'telling it like it is,' when it is actually just reckless, outrageous and undignified."
Tom Rath, a GOP strategist from New Hampshire, states: “It feels like we’ve been constantly moving the line. We say, ‘Don’t cross this line.’ OK, you crossed it. So, ‘Don’t cross this line.’ We’re finally at the point where patience is exhausted, reason is exhausted and, quite frankly, the voters are exhausted.”
My questions for Senator Daines and Representative Gianforte: Where is the line for you two? Have we crossed it? Or do you keep moving the line out? Your silence is deafening and to use that old quote: "Silence is complicity."
John Greenberger
Billings