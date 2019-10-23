While discussing the widespread corruption in politics, including the flaws of both major candidates in the 2016 presidential election, my friend asked if I thought both parties were equally corrupt.
Hmm, scandals for both parties, it's apparent the focus for all politicians is re-election and fund raising and most seem to profit from their office.We can stipulate too much money in politics. Which party pushes for campaign finance reform?
Republicans were right in their characterization of Donald Trump during the 2015-16 nomination campaign as a scam artist ethically unfit to be president; yet in full view of the overt profiteering of the president, the debasing of the office by persistent lying, the insulting and denigration of anyone not blindly loyal to him, promotion of bizarre conspiracy claims, foreign policy ineptitude, attack on reason and science, politics of division and fear and pervasive corruption, both personal and political; the silence of Republicans is damning, unpatriotic, hypocritical and evidencing a lack of personal integrity — the epitome of putting party ahead of country.
So much for draining the swamp. Yes, Diane, there's a difference between today's Democrats and what has become the Trump Party.
Thomas Romine
Billings