Regarding your article about inmate May Simmons winning a lawsuit against the State (The Billings Gazette, Nov. 7, 2019), I realize you reported accurately, but seriously, there are so many more issues at the prison than what that woman says. Unfortunately, I know her personally and she twists everything.
Anna Mae Derrick is one of the fairest women at the prison. She make sure that everybody has their rights for religious freedom. Miss Simmons should not be allowed anymore print space giving her theme that she will just use to twist the knife into other people for her own game not truly helping people. Prison reform, my foot. She just wants to be the center of attention. A year ago there was a woman beaten severely. They can't even charge the person who did it with a felony. You don't see that in the paper.
It just makes me so mad women like that can get press when there are true issues and women who need serious help there. Maybe you should really talk to Jennie Hansen who really is for the women there and for making change that is positive in this state and not just locking people up and throwing away the key.
Susan Hale
Kalispell