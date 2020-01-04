I would like the Republicans and President Trump fans to answer two questions. If Trump’s phone call to Ukraine on July 25 was so perfect, why did his staff panic and rush to hide it on a top-secret server? What did they need to hide? If Donald Trump's taxes are clean and show only how wealthy he is, why has he gone to such extraordinary measures to keep them hidden? What is he trying to hide?
Franklin D. Roosevelt said, "The Constitution is like the Bible, it should be read often."
Read the Constitution and all Amendments. Read The Federalist Papers. Read the Mueller Report, which resulted in 37 indictments, seven guilty pleas, and six of Trump’s cohorts serving time in prison, 199 criminal charges, plus documented 172 contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives in 2016. The FBI, CIA and NSA all traced the hacking of the Democratic Campaign Chairman's email to Russia, not Ukraine.
Our Constitution is clear. "No Foreign Government shall interfere in our elections." "No Man Is Above the Law." It also gives equal power to three branches of government. The Legislative Branch has the duty to oversee the Executive Branch.
The fact that Trump wanted dirt on a potential political opponent, from Ukraine, before $391 million was released, shows another attempt to allow a foreign government to interfere in our elections in 2020. All Congress members must uphold their oath of office to protect our Constitution and our Republic. Do they have loyalty to our Republic or cultish loyalty to Trump?
Carolyn M. Villa
Billings