The recent blatant cutbacks made by our very own Billings Gazette make it very difficult to call it a newspaper any longer. The local news is almost non-existent. In talking to my neighbor about the cutbacks, it was brought to my attention that The Gazette is great for rolling my own cigarettes. Would be a great option — if I smoked.
I've never been in the newspaper business, however, I've been associated in business my entire adult life. The recent cutbacks, are likely a result of bean counters trying to balance income verses expenses without regard to the expectations or value to the customer. I was in retail food business for 30-plus years.
If there wasn't product in the cases or on the shelves, you're are in trouble by your own doings! There is no longer much on the Gazette's shelf (print) ie: news!
Once you lose a customer, they rarely return. In business, once you take your eye off your customer's needs, you're pretty much done. Once it becomes all about the profit and loss, you're pretty much done. If you've a great value and great product, your customer base will follow. You, The Billings Gazette are losing your customer base even as Billings continues to grow larger.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, you have your own opinion column. Why? Whomever expresses your Gazette Opinion carries no credibility when the same people who are responsible for the overall success of The Gazette can't and are not savvy enough to know how to make their own business model successful. Spare us the editorial.
Your editorial is not news, just as the one-third page ads promoting health breakthroughs are not news — they are simply advertisements. Being charged for a subscription to primarily look at ads is not going to sustain your viability.
Edward Hoem
Billings