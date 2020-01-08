The assassination of an Iranian general ordered by our president is a reckless, dangerous action. We are now perilously close to a war with Iran, which would be a much more destructive and costly war than that with Iraq or Afghanistan with many more casualties.
One of Donald Trump's campaign promises was to bring home most of the troops from the Middle East. Yet his actions speak louder than his words. He tore up our agreement with Iran concerning nuclear weapons and has repeatedly poked and prodded Iran. Now he has killed their top general.
What would the U.S. do if the Iranians did that to us?
In my lifetime I have seen us drawn into a war in Vietnam that accomplished nothing (my husband is a combat veteran of that war). I've seen how the reaction to 9/11 led us to war with Afghanistan. Meanwhile, we continue a chummy, profitable relationship with Saudi Arabia, the home of most of the 9/11 hijackers. Then I have seen us go to war in Iraq based on flimsy, faulty intelligence, another situation still not resolved.
I urge you to speak up now. Our president may be commander in chief, but that doesn't mean he has the right to start a war. Congress needs to be consulted before any such action is taken. The last thing our nation needs right now is another war!
Landreth Fehlberg
Eureka